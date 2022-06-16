Abbott’s troubled baby formula factory closed again due to flooding

Abbott Nutrition has again halted production at the Michigan plant that helped drive a nationwide baby formula shortage after storms pummeled the region and caused widespread flooding.
In a statement issued late Wednesday, the company said it stopped producing EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas after severe thunderstorms Monday set off power outages and caused flood damage in and around Sturgis, Mich. Abbott — which restarted the Sturgis plant less than two weeks ago after a months-long closure helped trigger the crisis — said heavy rain overwhelmed the city’s storm water system, flooding parts of the city, “including areas of our plant.” Washington Post