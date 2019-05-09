Traditional malls can compete with the e-commerce and make a strong long-term case because:
- Valuable Locations: They enjoy urban locations with significant demographics. When you have a strong location, you can easily adapt to market changes and still make it work in real estate.
- Not Just Shopping: They are becoming entertainment centers that can pull traffic from many different directions. They are not pure shopping destinations and include movie theaters, several restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, services, etc…
- Daily Traffic: They will often also include a component that pulls daily traffic through integrated grocery stores, libraries, barbershop, phone repair shop, etc…
Outlets, on the other hand, pull consumers by promising you the best prices – that’s it. It is not convenient to drive 30 minutes to an outlet, but consumers still do it in hopes of finding better prices. It is pure shopping, with little entertainment, in remote locations. SEEKING ALPHA