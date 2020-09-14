A new venture capital fund will start investing in Wisconsin's university and college entrepreneurs this fall after closing on $6 million in fundraising. The Winnow Fund, a seed-stage venture capital fund led by Richelle Martin, announced the fundraising in a news release Monday.
The Winnow Fund plans to start investing in November. The fund plans to invest in existing startup companies and entrepreneurs at colleges and universities in Wisconsin. It will continue to raise funds for another couple of months. MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL