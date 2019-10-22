Good luck with electric cars
California's largest utility says it could shut off power to 500,000 people this week for two days or longer as wildfires again threaten to bring havoc to northern parts of the state.
The warning addressed residents in 15 counties, most in the Sierra foothills and the San Francisco Bay area. It came less than two weeks after gusty winds, high temperatures and parched conditions forced Pacific Gas & Electric to shut off power to 2 million people, many for several days. USA TODAY