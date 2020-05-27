As of mid-May, 22% of the Minnesota Department of Health’s interviews with people who had laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases required an interpreter — more than five times the proportion of the state’s population lacking fluency in English.
The health department and major health care organizations had no explanation for why the number is so much higher than the roughly 4% of the state’s population who reported to the U.S. Census Bureau that they speak English “less than well.” MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE