Best Buy Co. Inc. delivered a better-than-expected fourth-quarter performance to Wall Street on Wednesday and offered a strong outlook for the coming year, the latest bit of good news from the electronics retailer.
The news is sending shares up nearly 9 percent in premarket trading.
MarketWatch has the early numbers from Richfield-based Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), which posted net earnings of $735 million, or $2.69 a share, up from $364 million, or $1.23 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share easily topped analyst expectations of $2.57.