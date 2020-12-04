Wisconsin restaurants and other small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive $45 million in assistance, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced Thursday.
Restaurants and other small businesses that are eligible for the grant program will receive $20,000 each by the end of the year. With the additional $45 million announced Thursday, more than $220 million in assistance for Wisconsin businesses will be distributed this year. MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL