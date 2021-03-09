Workers are moving first, asking questions later. What happens when offices reopen?

Kate and her husband David had just moved into a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Denver last March.
"It was brilliant for about two days," she recalls. The high-rise building offered floor-to-ceiling windows, a gorgeous roof deck and an outdoor pool.
Then the pandemic arrived, and their jobs went remote. "The pool closed within like 48 hours of us moving in," she says. "The gym closed. All of the amenities closed."
In November, sewage water started flowing into their apartment from the unit above. That made life even more unpleasant, but it had an upside: they were allowed to break their lease.
With the freedom to move, they quickly bought a house — sight unseen — just outside Duluth, Minn., where Kate, who was now pregnant, has family.
They told their employers at first the move was temporary — just through Kate's maternity leave. They didn't mention that they had actually bought a home in Minnesota. (Kate, 34, asked to go by her first name because she doesn't want to complicate their situation.)
"I think we both had fear of what that would mean for our employment conditions," she explains, "but also because we couldn't really admit to ourselves, I think, the level of commitment that we were making and the level of crazy life changes that were happening."
