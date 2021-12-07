Worker shortage has local governments scrambling

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston, Minn., can house 200 inmates, but this week, a 60-bed housing unit will close, cutting the jail capacity to 140.
Tri-County Community Corrections is operated by Polk, Norman and Red Lake counties.
The jail needs about 38 full-time officers to meet state staffing requirements, but Executive Director Andrew Larson says the rate of staff turnover has become unsustainable.
"This year, for example, we've had 40 resignations through Nov. 30, 2021. Last year we had 20," said Larson.
Staff departures have been climbing since 2016, but the issue reached a critical point this year.