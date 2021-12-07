Worker shortage has local governments scrambling
A Cook County Highway Department snowplow clears a road earlier this month. A lack of workers like snowplow drivers is straining local governments all across Minnesota and forcing some counties and cities to make difficult choices. 
 
 Ben Hadley | Cook County Highway Department file

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston, Minn., can house 200 inmates, but this week, a 60-bed housing unit will close, cutting the jail capacity to 140. 

Tri-County Community Corrections is operated by Polk, Norman and Red Lake counties.

The jail needs about 38 full-time officers to meet state staffing requirements, but Executive Director Andrew Larson says the rate of staff turnover has become unsustainable. 

"This year, for example, we've had 40 resignations through Nov. 30, 2021. Last year we had 20," said Larson.

Staff departures have been climbing since 2016, but the issue reached a critical point this year.

 

In the past, Larson said the average staff turnover was six or seven positions a year. 

"It wasn't that long ago that I had really stable employees within the jail, people with 10-15 years of experience. Now half of my corrections officers have less than 12 months of experience," he said. 

Larson is reinventing a correction officer training program in hopes that will help slow the staff churn.

“It's something we have to do if we're to stand any chance of getting a handle on the turnover issues that we're experiencing,” said Larson. “If we don't do something now, we're going to just continue to have the same issue over and over.”

CLICK HERE for the full story.