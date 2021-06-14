Many businesses are sporting help wanted signs from manufacturers to bars and restaurants.
“All you have to do is look around,” said Teresa Bohnen the president of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. “I know here in St. Cloud we have a lot of restaurants that aren’t opening one or two days a week or have limited hours because they just don't have the people right now.”
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce lobbyist Laura Bordelon said it’s a problem throughout the state.
“We have definitely heard from both our members as well as local chambers that they are having a challenging time finding workers,” Bordelon said.
And Bordelon said many businesses think they know the culprit.
“Many of them attribute that to the enhanced unemployment insurance benefits,” Bordelon explained.
Among the trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding is a lot of federal money to augment state unemployment payments. Early on it was an extra $600 a week. It’s now $300 and it's set to continue through early September.
“In our office we have two giant white boards, and they're chock full of over 40 different companies that are looking for people right now. We've got well over 100 openings,” said Karl C. Amlie who owns an Express Employment Professionals franchise in Forest Lake.
“I do get calls every single day from companies that are really struggling, they're having a hard time filling the demand and that means that their growth is stifled.”