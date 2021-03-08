Janitor Gloria Espinoza still vividly remembers the moment she was laid off last year.
A supervisor gathered her and her colleagues at a parking lot of the office where she worked in San Francisco and then broke the news.
"I thought, 'God, why us?'," Espinoza said. "It was like receiving a bucket of cold water."
Months later, Espinoza is still unemployed and part of a worrying economic statistic: While the labor market is showing signs of recovery, millions who lost jobs at the beginning of the pandemic a year ago are still out of the labor force.
According to the monthly jobs report released on Friday, more than 4 million people had been unemployed for six months or more in February, a surge of 3 million over the past year.
Those who are long-term unemployed accounted for 41 percent of all unemployed people in the United States — levels not seen since the height of the Great Recession.
Adriana Kugler, an economics professor at Georgetown University and former chief economist at the Department of Labor, says the number of long-term unemployed is probably an undercount.
Factor in all the people who have only found part-time work or who have dropped out of the labor force altogether, and the problem could be more profound.
"All in all, that takes us to an unemployment rate that's closer to the double digits," Kugler says. "The magnitude of the problem is huge."
Both groups were already getting paid less before the pandemic, and now face the risk of a permanent hit to their lifetime earnings.
A McKinsey studyfrom February predicts it could take two years longer for women and people of color to recover jobs lost during the pandemic.
"The progress we see on closing the gender gap, even take COVID out of the picture, is so slow," says the study's co-author Kweilin Ellingrud. "And then you pause that slow glacial progress, and you make negative progress, it's deeply discouraging."
For now, many of the long-term unemployed are reluctant to give up jobs they've loved and held for years.
