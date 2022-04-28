Why this economy may be sturdier than it looks

From inflation to the war in Ukraine, there seem to be plenty of reasons to worry about the economy these days, but things are looking pretty good for the busy Hotel Haya in Tampa, Florida.
Even with gasoline prices topping $4 a gallon, people are making the drive from neighboring states and flocking to the hotel.
"They've been saving their money during the pandemic, and now they want to get away, wherever it takes them," says the hotel's general manager, Peter Wright.
That may not be obvious when a new economic report card comes out Thursday. The Commerce Department is expected to report little or no growth — or possibly even a contraction — in the nation's gross domestic product for the first three months of this year, a marked contrast from the final months of 2021, which saw some of the fastest growth in decades.
But economists say that's not as worrisome as it might seem. Consumers continue to spend freely, and businesses are still investing, despite the sharp drop in headline GDP growth.
"We should not take that as a signal of the direction of the economy," says Ben Herzon, senior U.S. economist with S&P Global Market Intelligence. "If we peel back a couple of layers and just look at underlying domestic demand, the economy looks to be picking up a little bit of steam."
Take Tampa. More than three-quarters of the city's hotel rooms were booked in mid-April, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to hospitality analysts at STR.
Strong demand has pushed the average nationwide price of a hotel room up more than 14% from 2019.
"We see a lot of staycations as well," Wright says. "There was a lot of pent-up demand, so we see a lot of local people coming for a few nights and enjoying the restaurant and the pool. They're looking to spend money."
