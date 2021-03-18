White Earth Nation gives big raise to lowest paid workers

The White Earth Nation in northwest Minnesota is doubling the minimum wage it pays to tribal employees — from $8 to $16 an hour. The increase applies only to businesses owned by the tribal government.
The tribe approved the increase to keep up with the cost of living and stay competitive in a job market that remains tight in spite of the economic disruptions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the gas prices, the medical costs, everything that's going up, we had to come to this sooner or later,” White Earth Chair Michael Fairbanks said. “Hopefully we can get the other tribal nations to follow behind us, and other corporations and companies to do so also.”
In Minnesota, the minimum wage is currently $10.08 an hour for employers with more than $500,000 in revenue, and $8.21 an hour for smaller employers. The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have approved increases that will eventually establish a $15 per hour minimum wage.
With 19,000 members, White Earth is the largest tribal nation in Minnesota, located just north of Detroit Lakes.
The pay increase takes effect March 20 and will mean bigger paychecks for hundreds of employees who work at the tribe-owned Shooting Star casino in Mahnomen, Minn.
"The impact is going to be for every team member in one way or another," general manager Scott Stevens said.
