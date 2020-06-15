‘We never solved the problem’: Echoes of 1920 Duluth lynching persist at centennial

On the corner of First Street and Second Avenue East in downtown Duluth, a simple, concrete monument marks the spot where a white mob lynched Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie from a light post on June 15, 1920.
Ten thousand people surrounded the men as they were killed.
Then the crowd parted so a picture could be taken: Dozens of white faces staring into the camera, some grinning, Jackson and McGhie's bodies still hanging from the street light, for a postcard later sold as a souvenir.
"We use the term ‘ritualized white supremacy,’” said Heidi Baak Hansen, one of the founding members of the committee that built the memorial, “and that's that's what we're talking about, where the photo is a trophy shot. It's a hunting photo."
The time and care it took to make that photo happen, Baak Hansen said, makes the scene all the more horrific.
To mark the 100 years that have passed since then, organizers planned to bring another 10,000 people to that same spot, to honor Clayton, Jackson and McGhie — to say their names and ensure their story is not forgotten.
A few months ago, the coronavirus disrupted that plan.
But then, a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd. And it was captured not by a postcard this time, but by cellphone video.
The pandemic had threatened to keep people out of the streets, but a tragedy brought them back.
The Saturday after Floyd was killed, more than 1,000 people gathered at the site of the memorial in Duluth, to honor another black man killed in the open, on a Minnesota city street.
Black and white, young and old, they marched to city hall, where the crowd spilled into the surrounding streets, saying his name.
George Floyd. And then: Philando Castile. Alton Sterling. And so many others.
Jordon Moses spoke at the rally. He helped to organize the 2020 commemoration of the Duluth lynchings.
For years, Moses said, people in Duluth have questioned the need for a memorial to mark the city's darkest hour, something that happened so long ago.
"They ask, ‘Why do we still gotta talk about this, why does this still matter?’” he said. But he had a ready answer. Because we didn’t fix it.
“There’s something in the roots of our community that needs to be dug out,” he said, “so that this can never happen again. and so that’s the reality, we’re talking about it because we never fixed the problem. We never solved the problem."
‘100 years overdue’
On June 14, 1920, 19-year old Irene Tusken and her boyfriend attended the traveling circus that had stopped in Duluth. While leaving the grounds after dark, Tusken alleged they were confronted by six black circus workers, armed with a gun, who raped her.
The next day, the police arrested several men. But neither Tusken nor her companion could identify any of them. Later, a physician who examined Tusken found no evidence of sexual assault. Nevertheless, 13 of the men were taken to the Duluth jail as likely suspects.
That evening, hundreds of white men surrounded the Duluth police station, demanding that officers turn over the prisoners. The city’s public safety commissioner ordered the 12 officers inside the jail to holster their guns; he didn’t want any blood of the white men spilled.
After several hours the crowd made its way into the jail. They wanted six men, but were only able to break into three cells.
Isaac McGhie was the first to be pulled out, dragged up the hill, and hanged from a streetlight, beaten and bloodied. Elmer Jackson and Elias Clayton were next.
In the months that followed, juries in Duluth convicted three of the white men involved in the lynching on rioting charges. The longest sentence served was two years. No one was convicted of murder.
But one black man who worked for the circus — Max Mason — was convicted of raping Tusken, despite no firm evidence linking him to the alleged crime.
Mason always maintained his innocence, and twice applied to have his sentence pardoned. The St. Louis County attorney admitted that Mason would likely not have been convicted “if he had been a white man,” but his requests for pardon were denied.
Eventually he was released after serving nearly five years, on the condition he leave Minnesota for his home in Alabama and not return to Minnesota for at least 16 years.
Max Mason’s name was largely forgotten, until last Friday, when the Minnesota Board of Pardons voted to clear Mason, nearly 100 years to the day that Clayton, Jackson and McGhie were lynched in Duluth.
It was the first-ever posthumous pardon granted by the state of Minnesota, a decision Gov. Tim Walz called “100 years overdue.”
‘We never forgot’
After the initial trials in the 1920s, the lynchings largely faded from public memory — except in Duluth’s black community, where over the years residents would quietly share the history with people who had newly arrived in town.
Carl Crawford still remembers the first time someone told him the story. It was in the 1980s, and he had moved to the region from Los Angeles to attend the University of Wisconsin-Superior, across the water from Duluth.
Crawford, now the city of Duluth’s human right officer, eventually became one of the founding members of the committee that built the memorial to Clayton, Jackson and McGhie in 2003.
Standing at the memorial recently, he read the inscription that lines the top of the memorial walls: "An event has happened upon which it is difficult to speak and impossible to remain silent."