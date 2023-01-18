Declaring he would follow through on a pledge to make Minnesota an attractive place to raise a family, Gov. Tim Walz announced a key slice of his 2023 budget Tuesday with major spending increases for education, child care and per-child tax credits.
“Our budget will ensure that the opportunities are there to make every single school the very best in the nation and every child to succeed for generations to come,” Walz said as he announced the plan at Adams Spanish Immersion School in St. Paul.
Education was a dominant theme of his re-election campaign, which ended with the DFLer notching a convincing win for a second term. Less than a month after November’s election, he learned the state had a projected $17.6 billion surplus to use when crafting the next budget.
Walz said he was following through on ideas he remembers discussing with colleagues when he was a classroom teacher, specifically touching on the proposal to have the state cover all student meals as a way to boost nutrition and reduce stigma attached to income-connected subsidies.
“I said ‘Well, someday when I'm the governor then we'll fix this and everybody laughed.’ Me included,” Walz said.
Of his plan in whole, he said: “My message to families, to students, to teachers, to support staff is: This is the budget for many of us who taught for decades, this is the budget we're waiting for. This is the transformational moment that can happen.”