Walz, lawmakers debate extent of paid leave benefit

Suddenly jolted efforts to pass a new Minnesota law on paid parental and health leave for workers will hinge on the extent of the coverage and who pays with considerable distance between plans now on the table.
Senate Republicans gave paid-leave advocates a glimmer of hope this week when they presented proposals that could encourage more companies to provide leave benefits to workers. They don’t go as far as plans proposed by DFL lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz to guarantee paid time off to bond with a new child, cope with a serious illness or tend to a sick family member.
“This is just smart policy. It's long overdue,” Walz said at the outset of a stakeholder discussion Wednesday at a St. Paul coffee shop. The shop’s owner told Walz he would like to provide his workers a family leave benefit but can’t afford it on his own.
Legislative Republicans insist on a voluntary program where employer costs are offset with tax credits. They oppose full state oversight of a leave benefit.
Senate Taxes Committee Chair Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, held a hearing Tuesday around one of two GOP leave proposals; the other bill enabling insurers to sell leave policies cleared the Commerce Committee. Nelson’s bill applies to leave upon birth or adoption of a child. It would provide credits of up to $3,000 that she says would benefit workers.
“In two ways — one helping the employers giving them an incentive to provide that paid family leave and then secondly for those employees who do not work for an employer who has that paid family leave this provides a refundable tax credit,” Nelson said.