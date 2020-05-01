Vast majority of Minnesota COVID-19 cases not threatening lives

Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll kept on its grim march Friday, with the Health Department reporting 371 Minnesotans have died from the disease, 28 more than Thursday; 369 remain hospitalized with 118 in intensive care. Total cases since the pandemic began leaped again by nearly 600, to 5,730, as testing accelerated.
The big jumps in cases discovered the past few days, driven by the testing increase, pushed down the percentage of people who’ve recovered from the disease since the pandemic began to around 40 percent. Prior to this week, recoveries had been running about half of total cases.
State health officials are expected to update reporters at 2 p.m.
The latest numbers come a day after Gov. Tim Walz unveiled an extension of his stay-at-home order that allows some additional retail store operations while keeping bars and restaurants takeout-only until May 18.
Retailers and other businesses will be able to offer curbside pickup of purchases starting Monday under the new order, putting up to 30,000 Minnesotans back on the job, the governor’s office said. Dog groomers can work, too, if pets are picked up and dropped off curbside.
Other customer-focused businesses, however, will likely remain disappointed. For example, salons and barbershops can sell products for curbside pickup but still can’t provide haircuts or other in-shop services.
“Even as we reopen it’s not going to be the same,” Walz said Thursday, but “there is every reason to be positive that Minnesota is going the right way.”
Earlier this week, Walz allowed some factory and office workers who don’t have customer-facing jobs back into their work spaces, with safeguards. On Wednesday, he expressed hope that smaller Main Street business could soon reopen with social distancing and other hygiene measures in place.
The governor, though, has made clear that places that depend on public crowds, including bars, eateries and big sporting events, would be among the last to return to normal business operations.
As restrictions relax and testing ramps up, health leaders said Minnesotans should expect to see the COVID-19 outbreak widen, but they expressed confidence that Minnesota’s health care system was prepared to deal with an expected surge of cases and hospitalizations.
A new effort between the state, Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to dramatically ramp-up testing in Minnesota and quickly identify and isolate COVID-19 cases appears to be paying off.
The state on Thursday reported 3,279 completed daily tests from the prior day — the first time daily testing topped 3,000. Walz said the state should be testing 5,000 people daily as part of the plan to reopen the economy.
He urged people to wear masks outside and stay vigilant as the virus continues to spread.
‘No answer’ for inequities
Walz acknowledged at a Thursday press conference that prohibitions are falling harder on Minnesotans who’ve historically been disadvantaged.
Asked about the differences between letting golf courses open while closing public park games and activities, Walz said they’ve been using data to judge what activities are safe and can allow for social distancing, but admitted, “I don’t have a good answer for that.”
While state officials could reconcile golf and social distancing, “we weren’t able to answer that with pickup basketball games,” he said. The stay-home prohibitions “are falling heavily on communities of color and socially disadvantaged communities … I don’t have an answer.”
Deal near on elective surgeries, dental visits?
Walz said Thursday that talks are underway with medical professionals about restarting elective surgeries and dental care visits.
The governor had put a hold on those procedures to preserve crucial protective gear and equipment needed to respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, he said that hospitals,so far, have enough gear to handle the cases.
On Friday morning, Walz told WCCO radio that an announcement on elective medical procedures would probably come on Monday.
State officials also said it's possible that restarting routine dental visits could also be on the same timeline as elective surgeries.
Summer on?
Even as he expressed hope for the summer, the governor made it clear that summer graduation ceremonies, weddings and youth camps are still a question mark.
He said first lady Gwen Walz, a former teacher, is working on how schools can safely hold graduation ceremonies to give high school seniors their rite of passage. Traditional ceremonies might be difficult to pull off, the governor added, but it remains a goal to give the students some formal recognition.