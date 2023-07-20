Xcel Energy and other utilities reported more than 7,000 customers were without power Thursday morning across Minnesota and western Wisconsin after thunderstorms brought large hail and damaging winds to the region Wednesday night.
That’s down from more than 40,000 homes and businesses that lost power in the immediate wake of the severe weather.
Kowalski’s Markets announced its grocery stores in White Bear Lake and Shoreview would be closed Thursday due to the power outages.
Xcel Energy said its repair crews were out working Wednesday night and would continue working Thursday to restore electricity to customers.
The National Weather Service reported wind gusts in excess of 60 mph from storms that tracked from south of St. Cloud through the northern Twin Cities metro. There were reports of trees down in Cold Spring and White Bear Lake, and to the east across parts of St. Croix County in Wisconsin.