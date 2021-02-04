In December, St. Louis County commissioners approved an incentive program to lure filmmakers, along with their pocketbooks and jobs, to the region. It’s bearing fruit already.
“Over 30 projects have expressed interest,” Film North Executive Director Andrew Peterson told MPR News host Tom Crann. “I’m consulting with one that has Oscar winners, and they were looking at another space and saw the incentive in St. Louis County and knew that it would work creatively for them. So it did put the region on their radar when it wouldn’t have been before.”
Peterson said that project is expected to begin filming in the fall.
