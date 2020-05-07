Snowbirds returning to Minnesota find quarantine, wariness — and home

For the past three years, Robyn Argir and her husband, Jeff, have spent winters in the tiny old mining town of Madrid, N.M. They’ve fallen in love with the high desert landscape and mountains outside Santa Fe.
Still, when the weather warms, they return north to their family and friends and the place they consider their true home, on Owen Lake, about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids, Minn.
They usually return in April. But, as COVID-19 began to spread across the country, the Argirs considered staying put in New Mexico. Robyn, a retired nurse, worried about her husband, who has multiple sclerosis, traveling and staying in motels.
But as states began to put stay-at-home orders in place, the couple started to worry they might not get back to Minnesota.
"So, one morning, we just got up and decided we got to go … just threw everything in the back of the truck. And off we went!" Robyn Argir said.
It was the middle of March. There weren't a lot of cars on the highway. And those that were, recalled Argir, more often than not belonged to fellow Minnesotans.
“Everybody was waving and honking their horns,” she said. “Everybody was making the pilgrimage back, to get tucked in and hunker down."
More than 44,000 Minnesotans spend their winters somewhere else. Some, like the Argirs, have already come home. Others are delaying their returns. Some haven't decided yet if they will — weighing the risks of travel alongside what they're hearing from the communities they want to return to.
Kelly Chandler, who manages Itasca County’s public health division, has heard those concerns, too, she said: "People are going to return. They're going to spread the virus. They're going to overrun our stores.”
Carol Steele, who runs a small orchid farm with her husband about 9 miles outside Grand Rapids, said she gets nervous when she runs errands in town and encounters people at stores not wearing masks.
"And I wonder: Where did they come from?” she said. “Did they come back already from someplace that isn't taking care with regulations to keep people safe?"
Keeping people safe
Across northern Minnesota, communities are trying to strike a tricky balance between community and economic health.
Some residents are concerned that snowbirds, second-home owners and tourists could potentially carry the highly contagious coronavirus into counties with limited health care capacity to treat sick patients. But the financial reality is just as stark: Those seasonal visitors are the lifeblood of many communities’ summer economies.
Some places — including Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin, and Cook County in far northeastern Minnesota — quickly took a hard line, asking visitors, even those who own property within their borders, to stay away for the time being.
Cook County Commissioner Heidi Doo-Kirk said that message hurt some people’s feelings.
“I got emails from people itemizing the amount of money they spend here and how they support the community,” she said.
But it’s not about money, Doo-Kirk said. It’s about keeping people safe. Still, she said the county softened the language of its no-visitors advisory, and is now taking a two-pronged approach.