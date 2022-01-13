Public fiercely divided on proposed mining ban near BWCA

More than five years since the federal government first proposed a 20-year mining ban across a large swath of federal land south of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, federal officials once again gathered feedback from the public on the proposal at a three-hour virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.
And once again, opinion was fiercely divided. On one hand, supporters of the proposal insisted that the watershed of the Boundary Waters — a fragile and unique ecosystem and one of the most popular wilderness areas in the country — is the absolute wrong place to mine for copper, nickel and other precious metals, a process that creates serious environmental risks.
On the other side, mining supporters said that modern methods can protect the environment, and unlock rich mineral resources that could grow the region’s economy and provide critical metals for the transition to the green economy.
Commenters had up to three minutes each to make their case for or against the application from the U.S. Forest Service to ban new mining development over about 350 square miles of the Superior National Forest within the Rainy River watershed, which flows into the Boundary Waters.
That includes where Twin Metals Minnesota has proposed an underground copper-nickel mine near Ely.
Superior National Forest supervisor Connie Cummins laid out the government’s perspective at the start of the meeting.
“We applied for this withdrawal because of unanswered questions surrounding copper and nickel mining in sulfide mineral deposits, and potential impacts to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness," she said.
Those potential impacts include contamination from acid mine drainage, seeping from tailings water, and possible failure of a tailings basin, said Cummins.
