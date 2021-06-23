New owners for Duluth's Viking ship — and possibly soon, a new home

Ninety-four years ago Wednesday, a Norwegian boat captain named Gerhard Folgero steered a small sailing vessel under the Aerial Lift Bridge into the Duluth harbor, marking the end of a remarkable journey that replicated the voyage of legendary Viking explorer Leif Erikson to North America.
Folgero built a 42-foot-long wooden ship — with a carved dragon's head on the bow, shields lining the sides and a square, white-and-red striped sail — recruited a crew of three men and successfully navigated the North Atlantic, dodging icebergs off the coast of Greenland, before sailing through the Great Lakes to Minnesota.
Nearly a century later, that ship is still in Duluth, and after more than 30 years of fundraising and painstaking restoration, it now has new owners, and possibly soon, a new home.
The Duluth City Council voted unanimously Monday to donate the replica Viking vessel to the local nonprofit group Save our Ship, which was founded in 1985 to restore the ship and build a permanent display structure to protect it from the weather and allow for public viewing.
