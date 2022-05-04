New Bemidji State degree draws on Indigenous practices to teach 21st century sustainability

On a recent brisk spring morning, in the backwoods of the Red Lake Reservation, Bemidji State University assistant professor, Awanookwe Kingbird-Bratvold worked among the maple trees. She emptied thick plastic bags of clear sap, harvested a drop at a time, into an old, white, five-gallon bucket.
On this day she’s alone. But often she has students help her as part of the curriculum for BSU's new Indigenous Sustainability Studies Program. Together they manage dozens of maple trees, transforming a forested syrup camp into a modern-day classroom.
“It's a program that really allows a person to explore environmentalism through an Indigenous lens,” Kingbird-Bratvold said. ”They're able to study different Indigenous people across the world and then also they're able to gain some insight on, you know, what are Indigenous people doing in today's time, modern time as far as environmental practices go, or how to sustainably care for the land base.”
Planning for the degree program began in 2018 with the help of a $600,000 grant initiative from a sustainability foundation.
The objective is to examine competing approaches to sustainability and managing resources.
For centuries, much of what the organizers label as Western culture has been taught that human beings are separate from nature — independent and dominant. However, many Indigenous people are raised with the belief that they are a part of nature — equals.
Oftentimes, the two views are in opposition of one another, which can lead to conflict. A recent example in Minnesota is the debate and protests over Enbridge’s Line 3, where the demand for oil supplies was pitted against possible threats to water quality and wildlife.
