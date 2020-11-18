New bar, restaurant and gym COVID-19 restrictions expected

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday is expected to roll out new curbs intended to stem the spread of COVID-19, including limiting bars and restaurants to takeout-only for four weeks, a source tells MPR News.
Gyms and fitness centers will also be closed for that duration, the source said.
The new restrictions are expected to kick in at the close of business Friday, so the dine-in prohibition would start Saturday. Gym closures would kick in midnight Friday. The changes would end Dec. 18.
Walz is expected to formally announce the new curbs in an address to Minnesotans at 6 p.m.
State health investigators have identified bars, restaurants, fitness centers, gyms, youth sports and social gatherings as sources of COVID-19 transmission in the current outbreak.
Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers — its daily and cumulative tallies of infections, testing, hospitalization and death — are bad and getting worse.
A little more than through the month, the state is fast approaching 100,000 new cases in November alone. That’s a nearly half of the state’s total cases — 236,949 — since March.
Nearly 500 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota this month, and the state is likely to have lost a total of 3,000 people to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic by the end of the week.
More than 1,600 people are in Minnesota hospitals now because of COVID-19, with more than 300 needing intensive care. The state’s hospitals, short on staff and capacity, are bracing themselves for what they expect to be a wave of new patients, new cases, new ICU admissions in the coming weeks, as people who have fallen ill during the recent surge get sicker.
And while statewide testing has expanded dramatically, the rate of testing is nowhere near the rate of new case growth.
All week, state officials have been pleading with Minnesotans not to gather with anyone outside their immediate household for Thanksgiving. They also asked college students to consider not going home for the holiday.