Neither snow nor rain may stop the mail — but in parts of Minnesota, staffing shortages are delaying delivery

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly.
Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, noticed it after she put her mail on hold for a family vacation earlier this summer.
"We had, that first week we were back, some fits and stops of several days without mail," she recalled. "And then we started in this spread of almost two weeks, with only getting mail one day out of those two weeks."
It was a mystery until a neighbor told her: Their carrier was out, and there wasn't a replacement. The neighbor went to the post office to try and get the missing mail — no luck there, either.
"There was thousands of thousands of pieces of mail yet to be sorted," Oxentenko said.
A short distance away, Lori Mickelson said she waited two weeks for loan paperwork from a customer in Cannon Falls to make its way through the mail to her equipment dealership outside Rochester.
