Minnesota's restaurants prepare for reopening, again
Jim Mone / AP Photo

Catherine Fyre owns Catz Billiards and Blues, a pool hall and bar in Ely, Minn. Fyre said it’s critical for people in her rural community to be able to get together.

“People need to get out of their homes. And I’m worried for people. They go to the grocery store to socialize,” she said.

For bars and restaurants across Minnesota, forced closures and capacity restrictions have been devastating. Fyre said business fell by half in the last 10 months. 

Even though she can reopen in a few days, Fyre says she’s still frustrated that big retailers have been able to operate normally. Fyre said she’s careful to follow sanitation protocols.

“The big, huge stores can be open, and the Menards and everything. And they’re touching things. We clean up every pool table after people leave,” Fyre said.

Starting Monday, Minnesota restaurants may reopen, but only at 50 percent capacity. Gov. Tim Walz also is easing up on restrictions at bars, movie theaters, gyms and sporting events.

 

At the start of the pandemic last March, bars and restaurants in the state were required to shut down indoor table service. Then in June, Walz allowed them to reopen at half capacity.

But amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in mid-November, Walz again turned the dial back, limiting eateries to takeout only. Now, with case counts on the downswing and a vaccine being distributed, he’s again allowing limited in-person service.

“Restaurants and bars are going to go back to 50 percent capacity, looking like we were in the summer, 150 people maximum,” the governor said as he announced the new order on Wednesday. 

The changes will take effect Monday. Restaurants are again limited to six people at a table and parties of two at the bar. Reservations are required, and dine-in service ends at 10 p.m.

Entertainment venues including movie theaters, museums, and bowling alleys may reopen at 25 percent capacity. And face coverings are required. Gyms and fitness centers are also capped at a quarter capacity. State officials aimed restrictions at places where large groups of people spent time unmasked and would potentially spread the coronavirus, especially if they spent hours together.

