Mayo Clinic and Google are partnering to use artificial intelligence to inform the practice of medicine.
Under the agreement, Mayo will use Google Cloud to manage and store its decades’ worth of patient data.
But the partnership has goals beyond data storage.
Mayo's chief medical information officer, Dr. Steve Peters, said the collaboration will use Mayo’s medical data to develop machine-learning models aimed at improving health care.
"You can have a big data set, and you can have a data scientist analyze it,” said Peters. “But without clinical knowledge, medical knowledge or our research knowledge about what it might mean and how it might be applied, you'd not go as far."