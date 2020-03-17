Mall of America closes due to COVID-19 concerns

The Mall of America will close temporarily beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday until at least March 31.
The closure came in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement Monday to close bars and restaurants to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We must act responsibly and comply with Governor Walz’ order because it is the right thing to do for the state, or our tenants, guests and our team members,” the mall’s statement said.
