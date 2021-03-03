Latino small business stay resilient through a ‘pandemic year’
Rodrigo Cala (left) and Aaron Blythe (right) eat a late lunch with Javier Garcia (center) and his family after meeting about their cooperatively owned and run farm, Agua Gorda at Mi Pueblito, Jose Garcia's market and restaurant in Long Prairie, Minn. on February 27, 2021.
 Kathryn Styer Martinez | MPR News

Javier Garcia’s Agua Gorda farm took a financial hit last year after demand for produce fell as restaurants and schools shut down in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 54-acre Long Prairie cooperative survived a 30 percent drop in sales and stayed solvent. 

The disease, though, is still delivering challenges. The farm is struggling now to sign up enough hands for spring fieldwork. While the disease has been retreating and vaccinations accelerating, fear of contracting COVID-19 lingers.

Hoping to lure workers, Agua Gorda this spring hopes to be able to toss in a box of produce on top of paychecks. “We need more help. We need more labor for harvesting produce from the field,” said Garcia, whose family owns and operates the cooperative farm.

“La vida de Aqua Gorda, la cooperativa, no es buena ni es mala tampoco. Hay de dos partes,” Garcia, 52, said, summing up the state of many small businesses: Life on the farm is neither good nor bad, it’s both. 

The pandemic dealt a blow to many small businesses in Minnesota in 2020, especially those tied to the state’s food and restaurant industries. One year into pandemic-related restrictions, some are starting to look to the future. Others are still trying to hold on.
 
