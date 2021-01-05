Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce a rollback of restrictions for indoor dining this week, his office said Monday evening. Minnesota’s current COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining, run through late Sunday.
“Many of them are ready to put in mitigation efforts. But I think this idea that everybody is going to go back in maskless and pack these places, that’s not the way it’s going to look,” the governor said.
He said coronavirus test positivity rates are lower than they were when the restrictions were imposed, and hospitals aren’t under as much strain. Walz said he personally would feel comfortable eating at a restaurant once indoor table service resumes.
Walz will announce his next steps during a live address at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The announcement comes as Minnesota health officials say the state expects to receive enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate all its health care workers and most nursing-home residents by the end of January.
The state has administered 78,402 vaccinations as of Monday, less than 30 percent of the nearly 300,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines allocated to the state by the federal government. Minnesota’s infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said the state has more than 221,000 does on hand and are proceeding quickly but carefully to distribute them.
“Once doses arrive at their final destination, hospitals are moving deliberately to make sure they get it right. The people giving the shots need to be trained, and the people getting the shots might need education about the vaccine to be comfortable putting it in to their bodies,” Ehresmann told reporters Monday.
While enough vaccines are available for a first shot for all health care workers designated for phase 1A, which covers health care professionals, long-term care residents and others most likely to encounter the coronavirus, Ehresmann said it would take through the month of January to complete the first round.
Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:
5,443 deaths (13 newly reported)
423,688 positive cases (3,148 newly reported), 405,556 off isolation (96 percent)
5.7 million tests, 3 million people tested (about 61 percent of the population)
11 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)
