Annual inflation climbed to a new four-decade high in February, reaching alarming levels even before Russian troops moved into Ukraine, sending energy prices sharply higher.
The Labor Department said Thursday that consumer prices were 7.9 percent higher in February than a year ago. Prices rose 0.8 percent between January and February — an acceleration from the month before.
The annual inflation rate for February is the highest since January of 1982. It does not fully reflect the recent spike in gasoline prices, which climbed to an all-time high of $4.31 a gallon Thursday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prices have been surging for months now, straining consumers' pocketbooks and putting added pressure on the Federal Reserve to clamp down.
"We're good at stretching the minute dollars we have, but we're feeling the breaking point," says Cami Bencomo, who runs a coffee delivery business with her husband in Las Cruces, N.M.
"By the time I told him to get gas, the price had already risen," Bencomo says.
Gasoline prices have jumped 59 cents a gallon in just the last week, according to AAA. Diesel prices have jumped even more sharply, to nearly $5.06 per gallon.
"There's no understanding of how far up the prices are going to go," Bencomo says. "We can stay home for a lot of stuff, but we have to have gas to deliver coffee. We have to have gas to get food."
