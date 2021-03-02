In Cook County, volunteers help vaccinate a grateful public
Volunteer and retired physician Kirk Dornfeld (left) talks with Gunflint Trail resident Biz Clark after Clark received her second COVID-19 vaccine shot Thursday at the Cook County Community Center in Grand Marais, Minn. 
 
 Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Last week, Mary Brislance walked into the Cook County Community Center in Grand Marais to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and quickly proclaimed her appreciation to the volunteers there to greet her. 

"I am very blessed to live in Cook County,” she said. “I'm 80, and I got my [first] shot 4 weeks ago.”

Brislance has a 95-year-old sister-in-law in Edina, and an 89-year-old sister-in-law in Tucson, Ariz. Neither has gotten their first doses yet. 

"They're frustrated,” she said. “They call, they get on the internet. Nothing happens. So here I am, almost done. I'm excited."

