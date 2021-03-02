In Cook County, volunteers help vaccinate a grateful public

Last week, Mary Brislance walked into the Cook County Community Center in Grand Marais to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and quickly proclaimed her appreciation to the volunteers there to greet her.
"I am very blessed to live in Cook County,” she said. “I'm 80, and I got my [first] shot 4 weeks ago.”
Brislance has a 95-year-old sister-in-law in Edina, and an 89-year-old sister-in-law in Tucson, Ariz. Neither has gotten their first doses yet.
"They're frustrated,” she said. “They call, they get on the internet. Nothing happens. So here I am, almost done. I'm excited."
