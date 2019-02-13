Just a month into the job, Gov. Tim Walz waded into one of the state's most contentious battlegrounds Tuesday with the announcement that he will continue an appeal of an oil pipeline project his predecessor began last year.
At stake is the $2.6 billion Line 3 replacement project, which has drawn familiar battle lines between environmental and industry groups, and has raised uncomfortable complications for some of Minnesota's Native American tribes, whose treaty land intersects with the pipeline route.
It has been a divisive project since Enbridge Energy filed its plans to replace the aging Line 3 pipeline nearly four years ago, and Walz has been under pressure since he took office in January to take a side in the matter. And though his Tuesday announcement was framed as a continuation of a previous governor's action, activists on both sides of the pipeline project saw in it promises broken or promises kept from the campaign trail.