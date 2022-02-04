The nation's jobs recovery picked up steam last month despite a spike in new coronavirus infections.
U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs in January, according to a new tally from the Labor Department. That's much better than forecasters were expecting, although it marks a slowdown from December, when revised figures show the country gained 510,000 jobs. Job gains for November were also revised upward.
The unemployment rate rose modestly in January to 4 percent, from 3.9 percent in December.
Hiring might have been even stronger last month, were it not for the fresh wave of infections tied to the omicron variant, which dented employers' demand for labor and kept many would-be workers on the sidelines.
The monthly job count was conducted around the second week of January, just as omicron cases were nearing their peak. Daily infections at the time were nearly seven times as high as they were when jobs were tallied in December.
Infections are already starting to decline
The spike in cases, while severe, has already begun to recede. Daily infections dropped below 500,000 this week after peaking above 800,000 two weeks earlier.
"The question then is, 'How quickly will they come down?'" said Elise Gould, senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute. "You could see a recovery [in the labor market] as early as February, and certainly March, if we can start putting the pandemic behind us."
New claims for unemployment benefits have declined in the last two weeks after a brief jump earlier in January.
And there are signs that employers are still keen to hire. The Labor Department counted nearly 11 million open jobs at the end of December. ADP surveys show a large share of employers plan to add workers over the next six months.
"All of this data suggests that the recovery from omicron could be swift, as the spread is contained," Richardson said.
The economic outlook still hinges on the pandemic
But the labor market's outlook will still depend on the progress of the pandemic.
Changes in the public health outlook can easily sway demand for workers — especially at businesses such restaurants that rely heavily on in-person contact with customers. Restaurants and bars added 108,000 jobs last month.
Retailers added 61,000.
The winter surge in coronavirus cases also kept some people out of the labor market who otherwise would have been working.
A Census Bureau survey in early January found nearly 8.8 million people were unable to work because they were sick with COVID-19 or taking care of someone who was — a three-fold increase from the month before.
The jobs report includes encouraging signs for a recovery that's been hobbled by a shortage of available workers.
When the coronavirus first hit the U.S. almost two years ago, millions of people stopped working or looking for work. As the pandemic has dragged on, some would-be workers have been slow to return.
"There is a pool of people out there who could come back into the labor force, but it's not happening very quickly," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters last week.
Friday's report shows more than a million people entered the workforce in January, while the share of people working or looking for jobs inched up.
