First-generation college graduates navigate mountain of student loan debt

Kari Boudreau, the first in her family to go to college, said she still owes about $600,000 in federal student loans. She stands inside of her chiropractic clinic, Ambiente Gallerie, in Minneapolis on Feb. 8.

 Evan Frost | MPR News

Kari Boudreau did everything by the book when it came to her student loans. She still couldn’t stay ahead of her debt.

A self-proclaimed rule follower, Boudreau was the first in her working-class Northfield, Minn., family to go to college, earning a degree from Iowa State University that led to her building a successful chiropractic business.

Getting there, though, meant taking on loans. What started out as $139,000 in federal student loans became $600,000. This happened because of a combination of loan consolidation, forbearance, having her loan sold from one servicer to another, interest capitalization — when a loan’s unpaid interest is added to the loan total, or principal — and moving to an income based repayment plan.

Boudreau, 53, is among a growing legion of people in Minnesota and across the nation now hoping President Joe Biden will take steps to ease what’s become a massive student debt problem. Supporters say that debt, more than $1.6 trillion currently, is holding back the American economy, keeping people from buying homes, getting married and otherwise taking their next steps in life — and affecting Black and brown borrowers in unequal ways.

Nationally, about 42 million Americans have some student loans, according to the federal Department of Education. In Minnesota, more than 750,000 people are carrying student loan debt averaging $37,492, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center. 

Boudreau points to unlimited interest accrual as part of the problem. “I think there's many, many people that are in the same situation. They were lent $25,000 or $30,000. But they now owe $60,000.”

The effort, though, comes with some pushback, with critics saying why should taxpayers bail out borrowers who knew what they were doing when they signed for the loans.

Opponents say student loan forgiveness would amount to taxpayers funding a massive giveaway to people with college degrees who ought to be paying their own bills. Boudreau says she would happily and probably could pay off her student loan — just not the interest.

CLICK HERE for the full story.