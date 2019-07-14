Family legend becomes reality with discovery at Duluth's Glensheen Mansion

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.