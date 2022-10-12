Fuel prices are on the rise, and that means most Minnesotans will be paying considerably more to keep their homes warm this winter. Whether you use natural gas to heat your home — as about two-thirds of Minnesotans do — or some other energy source, you should probably brace for an unpleasant surprise when you open the first heating bill of the season.
Natural gas prices have increased the most, she said. But other energy sources, including fuel oil, propane and electricity, are affected as well. Those higher costs are likely to put a strain on household budgets. MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO