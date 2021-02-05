Employers start hiring again, but 'not anywhere close' to recovering lost jobs

Hiring resumed last month after a December slump — a sign of continued resilience in the U.S. economy during one of the deadliest months so far in the pandemic.
U.S. employers added 49,000 jobs in January, after a revised drop of 227,000 the month before. Unemployment fell to 6.3 percent, from 6.7 percent in December, as hundreds of thousands of people left the workforce.
Industries that saw notable job gains in January include business and professional services and finance, but bars and restaurants continued to lose jobs.
While January's job growth is an improvement, the U.S. has still recovered only 55 percent of the 22 million jobs that were lost last March and April. Another 1.1 million people filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week.
"We're not anywhere close to where we want to be in terms of a healthy labor market," said Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "We can't take this recovery for granted. We want to see numbers that are better than that as we come out of this."
