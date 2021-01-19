Duluth's city-run Spirit Mountain ski area at financial crossroads

Standing on top of Spirit Mountain, looking down the snowy slopes that drop 700 feet toward west Duluth, it's easy to see why the state Legislature chose to build a ski area here, almost a half century ago, in 1974.
"This is, I think, the most spectacular view in the city of Duluth,” said Ann Glumac, interim director of the city-owned recreation area. “You're looking out over the St. Louis River Estuary, and then the harbor, and then the lake beyond.”
As she talks, snow guns blow artificial snow on the ski runs. Frost covers the trees. Kids are taking lessons on the beginner hill. Season pass and lift ticket sales this year are slightly ahead of last year at this time, she said, despite — or maybe because of — the pandemic.
whether Spirit Mountain would even open for this winter’s season. And it wasn’t the first time. Duluth’s City Council has had to bail out the ski area twice in recent years, in order to keep it afloat. Now, a city task force has been formed, focused on the task of making the ski hill sustainable moving forward.
And the beleaguered ski hill faces a make-or-break winter.
