It was pitch black when the 665-foot long Viking Octantis slipped quietly Monday morning under the Aerial Lift Bridge into the Duluth-Superior harbor, and still only about 7:30 a.m. when passengers began to step ashore behind the city’s convention center on the waterfront.
"I've been in Minnesota before, but not this far north. So it's very exciting,” said Grace Mendez from Escondido, California.
“This trip is a ‘bucket list’ adventure for me,” added Ann Ivey of Little Rock, Arkansas. This was her first time in Minnesota, she said, leaving only two states to go before she’s visited all fifty.
