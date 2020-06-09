Duluth moves to 'normalize' masks

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Windy with a few showers early. Then clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early. Then clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.