COVID-19 deaths remain in single digits; more Minnesota cities require masks

State health officials Tuesday reported three more deaths from COVID-19, continuing a two-week trend of days with deaths mostly in single digits. Tuesday’s death count brings the total to 1,477 since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota.
Intensive care cases (121) remained relatively flat at late-April levels while current hospitalizations (267) rose from Monday. Hospitalizations that do not require intensive care have trended up the past two days.
Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the largest age group of confirmed cases — more than 8,400 since the pandemic began. The median age for cases has been dipping and is now just under 39 years old.
The latest counts came as another southern Minnesota city, Winona, announced that it’s imposing a citywide mask mandate following similar ordinances in Rochester and Mankato. The city mandates will require people to wear a mask in public indoor spaces.
Rochester’s order takes effect on Wednesday; Winona and Mankato will implement the mandates on Friday. Minneapolis, St. Paul and Edina have also mandated mask-wearing in the cities’ public spaces.
As for a statewide mask requirement, medical groups in Minnesota and the state Health Department said they are backing the measure and Gov. Tim Walz last week said he is also concerned enough about a potential outbreak that he’s considering a statewide mask order.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics in Minnesota
39,133 cases confirmed (569 new) via 685,247 tests
1,477 deaths (three new)
4,252 cases requiring hospitalization
267 people remain hospitalized; 121 in intensive care
34,377 patients no longer needing isolation
Meatpacking hot spots remain
Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.
That includes Mower County in southeastern Minnesota, where there were 960 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. Mower County is home to Hormel Foods and Quality Pork Processors. Both have been partnering with Mayo Clinic to ramp up employee testing.
While some of Mower County’s positive cases are associated with people who work in the facilities and with the people they live with, county officials say they are also seeing transmission among people who live in the county but work in other counties where coronavirus is present.
Nobles, in southwestern Minnesota, reported 1,672 confirmed cases Tuesday with six deaths. About 1 in 13 people now have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began, although the count of new cases has slowed considerably in recent weeks.
Worthington’s massive JBS pork processing plant was the epicenter of the Nobles outbreak. The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May. An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Tuesday, confirmed cases were at 2,414 with 19 deaths.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also dealing with a significant caseload more than two months after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, the Health Department reported 578 people have now tested positive in the county. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases in late April.
Cases have also climbed noticeably in Lyon County (316 cases), around a turkey processor in Marshall. Cases the past few weeks have also grown in Cottonwood County (136 cases), home to a pork processing plant in Windom, but the counts there have since stabilized.
In Murray and Pipestone counties in southwestern Minnesota, however, cases are beginning to rise noticeably.