Kayley Wolf is considering switching employers. But before leaving any job, she has to look at her child care benefits that help provide for her 6-month-old son.
"Child care benefits are important to me and can cause issues to future employment," Wolf says. "Child care in the United States is not cheap and not readily available."
In the midst of the pandemic, some in private industry have stepped up their child care benefits.
Companies started to provide on-site or near-site centers, expanded backup care, and provided flexible work schedules.
Wolf works at a biotechnology company. Her employer provides paid maternity leave, flexible work schedules, and a monthly maximum of $650 for up to two children in child care subsidies. During the pandemic, they expanded the subsidy from daycare services to in-home nannies. The company's headquarters are in Thousand Oaks, Ca., and Wolf is based in its Cambridge, Ma., office. Wolf does not want to identify the company.
"If I were in California at my current company they would also have daycare on-site that was subsidized," Wolf says.
Maribeth Bearfield, chief human resources officer at Bright Horizons, a U.S. child care provider, says the organization manages over 400 on-site child care centers in the United States. Also, over the course of 2020 and 2021, Bright Horizons launched 23 employer-sponsored centers and added over 225 back-up clients.
"I think what the pandemic did is that it really brought to light whether you're working in an office or you're working at home, you can't do it without somebody caring for your child," Bearfield says.
