Barring legislative intervention, tens of thousands of Minnesota businesses that received federal loans to retain employees during the pandemic will face a new financial predicament when they file their state taxes.
Those whose Payroll Protection Program loans were forgiven face higher state tax bills because the law treats the written-off debt as income. The Legislature is weighing potential fixes, but could be hamstrung by the state’s own budget problems and a $440 million price tag if every loan gets a pass.
It’s a top priority of the business lobby, including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, during a session where corporations are fighting off proposals to increase tax rates. But every dollar put toward a break on PPP loans is one that can’t be spent on schools, health care and other programs, meaning a tax change of any size faces stiff competition.
Certified public accountant Todd Koch has had to break the news to his business clients, who were caught off guard by the possible tax consequences.
“It is the same impact as if you had sold additional goods,” Koch said.
Koch said the jockeying to get a loan last year and steps businesses needed to take to comply were the initial priority.
“Everyone was so concentrated on getting through the whole pandemic, just trying to survive. And they’re hearing about all the federal rules,” Koch said. “Basically no one was paying attention. The clients weren’t paying attention to the state impacts.”
The PPP loans came with an enticement: Spend a majority of the money on payroll within a set time frame (some had eight weeks and others had six months) and the loan would be forgiven. No principal payback or interest would be due. In late December, Congress passed a law that made clear no federal tax would be charged on the forgiven loans.
But Minnesota isn’t among the states that automatically match up to the federal tax code. Usually, Minnesota lawmakers decide which deductions, subtractions and exclusions to adopt, sometimes considering how much they’d cost the state treasury.
All of Minnesota’s neighbors have opted to follow the federal tax treatment on PPP loans, with Wisconsin joining the list last week.
The first two PPP rounds sent loans to 102,000 Minnesota businesses that shared in more than $11 billion in loans. The smallest was $42 to a sole proprietor in White Bear Lake and the largest were $10 million loans to law firms, food processors and health companies.
