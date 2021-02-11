When Black business owner Jennifer Kelly applied for an emergency loan for small businesses through a major bank last spring, she found herself shut out.
Kelly, who runs a clinical psychology practice outside Atlanta, was not the only one. Businesses owned by Blacks and Latinos were often at the back of the line last year as the government rushed out hundreds of billions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans. The money was intended to help small businesses keep their workers on the payroll during the pandemic.
"It was almost as if, when I needed them, they were not available to me," Kelly said. "Clearly, I'm not a big business. But I'm a small business. And to me, we're the fabric of America."
But after Congress approved $284 billion in new PPP loans as part of a new relief bill in December, banks that focus on minorities and low-income communities were given a brief head start to dole out the money, starting last month.
For Kelly, who has two employees, the attention paid by Congress to these types of banks is welcome.
She got a PPP loan from a small lender, Carver State Bank, located 250 miles from her home, in Savannah, Ga.
The lender was founded 94 years ago, with the goal of providing financial freedom for its African American customers; 80 percent of its loans go to Black-owned businesses
"They were very patient through that entire process and I did get approved for the loan," Kelly said.
And Kelly can now laugh about her experience the first time around, even though it delivered a major blow at the time.
"It was kind of like trying to get the vaccine," she said with a rueful laugh. "They put my name on a list and then they finally said, 'Oh, we don't have any more. And we're sorry.' "
That first round of PPP loans was exhausted in less than two weeks. Lots of businesses complained that banks were prioritizing their biggest customers.
Loans were especially hard to come by in neighborhoods with a lot of Black and brown residents.
Research has also shown businesses in Black communities typically had to wait longer than white-owned companies, even though in many cases they were more desperate for the financial help.
