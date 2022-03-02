One day after delivering his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden traveled to the Twin Ports Wednesday to talk about the expected impact of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package on Minnesota, Wisconsin and the nation.
Calling the legislation “the most sweeping investment to rebuild America in history," Biden noted there were hundreds of bridges and thousands of miles of roadway that needed repair across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“This is the United States of America for God’s sake,” he told an invitation-only crowd at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. “Now, after years of talking about infrastructure, we’re finally getting it done.”
Based on formula funding in the law, he said Minnesota and Wisconsin are in line for about $10 billion to invest in roads and bridges. Both states have already pledged to use some of that money to replace the 61-year-old Blatnik Bridge, which connects Duluth and Superior.
The law also includes $1 billion help accelerate the cleanup of dozens of polluted sites around the Great Lakes, including the St. Louis River estuary between the two cities. The cleanup of legacy pollution in the river from old sawmills, a steel mill and other industry is expected to be completed by 2030.
There’s also some funding for the Duluth-Superior port, an important hub for shipping iron ore from Minnesota mines to steel mills in the lower Great Lakes.
Biden also used Wednesday’s visit to stress the importance of growing manufacturing in this country, including a push to build more electric vehicles. He also said a top priority is to get control of the recent surge in inflation that’s left many families struggling with higher costs.
Prior to Biden’s speech, Minnesota GOP U.S. House Rep. Pete Stauber accused the president of being responsible for high inflation. Stauber, who represents northeastern Minnesota, also faulted Biden for canceling leases for a proposed copper mine near the Boundary Waters.