After hellish ice fishing season, Minnesota resorts say they need help

It’s been a brutal ice fishing season across much of northern Minnesota. The snow came too early and too heavy. Ice is still thin on lakes from Bemidji to Duluth, buried under layers of slush and snow.
The conditions made it almost impossible to use ice fishing houses, and nearly shut down the area’s winter fishing season.
Lake Winnibigoshish — one of Minnesota’s premier walleye fisheries — seemed to get the worst of it.
The lake is usually covered in ice fishing houses this time of year, but on a recent morning Rick Leonhardt squinted out his truck window at a nearly empty expanse of blowing snow.
“Welcome,” he said, “to our frozen wasteland.”
Leonhardt and his wife Kim own High Banks Resort on the south shore of Winnibigoshish. Most years, he plows at least 20 miles of ice road and charges hundreds of anglers an access fee to park their ice houses. For 10 weeks, he’s the caretaker of what’s typically a small ice house city.
This year, however, there are just a few dozen ice houses. His road is only 3 miles long, and every inch of it was hard won.
The ice is one-third its normal thickness. Rick had to use a lighter weight plow, which broke down in all the slush and snow. He snapped the front axle six different times.
By the time he got the ice road open late last week, there were only two weekends left of walleye season. He said a lot of anglers had already given up on Winnie — taken their houses to better ice on Lake of the Woods or Devil’s Lake in North Dakota.
“Some people in the cities might look at this and think, ‘Man, it’s just beautiful up here. All this open snow without people,’” he said. “I look at it and I see hell frozen over. I see the money we’re all losing.”
The Leonhardts call this season a natural disaster, and they say the state should help the tourism industry get through it. Kim gathered a group of 40 business owners late last month to beg lawmakers for disaster relief funding.
Resort owners aren’t the only ones hurting, she said.
The local port-a-potty supplier is down 30 percent this winter — because so many ice fishing festivals have been canceled. The bait shops aren’t making sales. Even a local tire repair shop has seen a dip in business because ice house wheels don’t get punctures if they never leave the yard.
They all need help, she said, just to have enough money to open their doors in the spring.
“If this was a flood, people assume the government would help,” she said. “This was as bad as a flood for us.”