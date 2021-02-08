‘A societal domino issue’: Advocates say help for child care providers key to economic recovery

Hopkins Early Learning Center closed its doors forever in mid-December, after nearly four decades in operation.
“We’ve described it as a grief cycle, because it takes a long time to get to acceptance,” said Jamie Bonczyk, the child care center’s director.
When COVID-19 hit, Bonczyk’s program saw a huge drop in enrollment and a flurry of new public health guidelines. On top of that, Bonczyk learned that her program’s lease was about to end.
“I think that you hope as a leader, somebody will swoop in and see this as a critical organization — and yet that didn’t happen,” she said.
Bonczyk’s revenue plunged to half what it was, but her costs remained the same — and in some cases, increased. When she scrambled to find help from local businesses or city leaders with costs or with a new place to rent, she soon found she wasn’t able to find help in all the places she’d normally look.
“Every organization had their hair on fire,” she said. “So even if a business or a city employee, even when we spoke with them they would say, ‘We understand that child care is important to a vibrant community,’ But also, did they have to downsize? What are they doing to keep their own employees? COVID-19 is all-consuming.”
A federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, paired with public health funds, helped her continue operating for several months into the pandemic, but it wasn’t enough to stop the bleeding. By September, she told families and 21 staff members the center would have to close for the 117 kids they were serving.
“I think one of the things that COVID showed us is that the way that we fund early childhood, there isn’t as much public funding to ensure that one bad thing that happens is going to take out an industry that supports all other industries,” Bonczyk said. “Everybody wants child care, but nobody’s paying for it. Parents are. But systems are not.”
Bonczyk’s experience is not an isolated one. In a recent report from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, nearly half of Minnesota child care providers surveyed reported they are losing money by staying open during the pandemic. Most of the providers that responded reported facing so much uncertainty, they weren’t able to predict how much longer they’d be able to stay open.
