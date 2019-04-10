With line crews and equipment positioned and ready to respond, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are prepared for heavy, wet snow and high winds predicted
for Thursday and Friday in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, the companies said Wednesday in a news release..
Such strong early spring storms can cause power outages, and travel during this storm is expected to be hazardous and difficult. An early forecast from the National Weather Service allowed timely preparations to ensure power will be restored as quickly and safely as possible if outages occur.
A potential danger in the storm will be high winds and heavy snow causing trees and limbs to fall on power lines, the utilities said. Customers are urged to stay away from any such trees that appear to threaten power lines to their homes, and instead contact Minnesota Power at (800) 228-4966—or download and use one of our new mobile apps—to report any problems.