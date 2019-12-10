The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ordered state regulators to rework a long-awaited pollution permit related to a leaking 1960s-era Iron Range taconite tailings basin, saying it might need tougher standards to protect local waters.
The decision, issued Monday, kicks the contentious permit back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), which issued the updated version last year after allowing the facility to operate for more than two decades with an expired, temporary permit. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE